Nylander has scored nine points in his past nine games with AHL Rochester.

The Sabres will play Wednesday against Calgary and Thursday against Ottawa before the Amerks place their next game on Friday, and they're really short on centers with Jack Eichel (ankle), Evan Rodrigues (upper body) and Kyle Criscuolo (upper body) all out of the lineup, so there's a chance Nylander may get called up, even if only briefly. The talented forward should get a late-season audition and it may come sooner than later. Seth Griffith has been serving as the team's extra forward and he'll likely draw back into the lineup, but the Sabres may elect to call up another forward for insurance anyway.