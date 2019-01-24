Nylander remains on path to the NHL through developing in the AHL, Joe Yerdon of the Athletic reports.

Nylander hasn't burst onto the scene the way many fans expected him to. He's taken the development road in Rochester of the AHL, where he's learning all about what it takes to be a professional. The progress is showing, as he has 25 points in 38 games this season, compared to last year's 27 points in 51 games. If Nylander keeps taking strides, he could get called up to Buffalo at some point down the stretch.