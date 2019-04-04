Nylander won't play in Thursday's game against Ottawa and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The team announced that a cut in the back of Nylander's leg was ultimately the cause for the lower-body injury. The 21-year-old has been decent in his 12 games with the big club, accumulating four points in that span. In his stead, Johan Larsson will likely draw into the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories