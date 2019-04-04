Nylander won't play in Thursday's game against Ottawa and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The team announced that a cut in the back of Nylander's leg was ultimately the cause for the lower-body injury. The 21-year-old has been decent in his 12 games with the big club, accumulating four points in that span. In his stead, Johan Larsson will likely draw into the lineup.