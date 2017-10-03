Nylander (lower body) was reassigned to the AHL on Tuesday.

Nylander was unable to suit up during the preseason due to his lower-body ailment, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he was not included on the Opening Night roster. The winger tallied 75 points in 57 games during his lone OHL season, but struggled to find his scoring touch at the next level, as he garnered a mere 28 points for AHL Rochester last year. If the 19-year-old can adapt to the AHL style of play, he could earn himself a call-up before long. Per NHL rules, Nylander had to be cleared from his injury prior to be sent down to the minors.