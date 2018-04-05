Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Expected to play alongside Mittelstadt
Nylander, who was called up from AHL Rochester on Tuesday, will skate alongside Casey Mittelstadt against Tampa on Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
The Sabres noted that Nylander and Mittelstadt seemed to have some chemistry playing together during camps, and they're going to put them together for the final two games of the season to see if they can replicate their success. Nylander had a tough start to the season due to an injury but dominated at the World Juniors again and scored 13 points in his past 16 games in the AHL, which prompted the call up. Tampa Bay will not be an easy opponent to play against but veteran Kyle Okposo will join that line and hopefully create some room on the ice for the two youngsters to operate. Mittelstadt has already locked in a spot on the roster next season while Nylander still has a bit more to prove.
