Nylander scored his first NHL goal in Friday's loss to the Lightning.

It came on a gorgeous deflection. The goal is great, but Nylander also finished the game a minus-3 in a night in which his club gave up seven goals. Nylander has really struggled to score in his first two AHL seasons and his stock has dropped considerably since Buffalo made him the eighth overall pick in 2016. 2018-19 will be a crucial campaign for Nylander in terms of his future development.