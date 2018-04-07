Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Finally tallies first NHL goal
Nylander scored his first NHL goal in Friday's loss to the Lightning.
It came on a gorgeous deflection. The goal is great, but Nylander also finished the game a minus-3 in a night in which his club gave up seven goals. Nylander has really struggled to score in his first two AHL seasons and his stock has dropped considerably since Buffalo made him the eighth overall pick in 2016. 2018-19 will be a crucial campaign for Nylander in terms of his future development.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Expected to play alongside Mittelstadt•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Summoned by parent club•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Continues hot streak•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: May earn promotion soon•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Outstanding at World Juniors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...