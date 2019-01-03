Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Injured in AHL play
Nylander left Friday's AHL contest against the Toronto Marlies and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Bill Hoppe of The Buffalo News reports.
Nylander was the Sabres' top pick and eighth overall selection in the 2016 draft. He was a bust in almost every sense of the word for nearly two seasons, then started to figure things out attitude wise and in the way the North American game is played, and has been thriving all season. The young Swede currently has 21 points in 30 games for Rochester while getting accolades from the coaching staff, so we'll have to see if the injury slows him down at all. If the day-to-day label truly holds, it shouldn't be much of a setback toward his career climb, while a call to Buffalo could be in the cards later this season.
