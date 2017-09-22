Nylander (lower body) hasn't hit the ice yet this preseason and remained in street clothes Friday, The Buffalo News reports.

We can only imagine how hard it would be for a bubble prospect to watch the action unfold in front of him without being able to participate. However, if there's a silver lining, it's the Sabres having four more preseason games on the schedule before the regular-season opener against the Canadiens on Oct. 5.