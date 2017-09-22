Play

Nylander (lower body) hasn't hit the ice yet this preseason and remained in street clothes Friday, The Buffalo News reports.

We can only imagine how hard it would be for a bubble prospect to watch the action unfold in front of him without being able to participate. However, if there's a silver lining, it's the Sabres having four more preseason games on the schedule before the regular-season opener against the Canadiens on Oct. 5.

