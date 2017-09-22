Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Injury still holding him out
Nylander (lower body) hasn't hit the ice yet this preseason and remained in street clothes Friday, The Buffalo News reports.
We can only imagine how hard it would be for a bubble prospect to watch the action unfold in front of him without being able to participate. However, if there's a silver lining, it's the Sabres having four more preseason games on the schedule before the regular-season opener against the Canadiens on Oct. 5.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Will miss more time•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Misses Friday's skate•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Healthy for camp•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Out of Prospects Challenge•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Making NHL debut in bottom-six role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...