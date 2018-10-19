Nylander is off to a terrific start with Rochester of the American Hockey League, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo News reports.

Nylander has two goals and five assists in seven games for the Americans, a much higher scoring rate than his previous two seasons. He entered the American Hockey League at age 18, and wasn't comfortable with the transition right away. But now he's playing with much more confidence and determination, which is showing in his numbers. He'll surely be one of the first choices when the Sabres need to call up a forward.