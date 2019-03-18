Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Makes impact in shootout win
Nylander notched two assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.
The helpers were his first points in four games since being recalled from AHL Rochester. Nylander probably has as much raw offensive talent as his older brother William, but the 21-year-old Alexander simply isn't physically ready to be a consistent producer at the NHL level yet.
