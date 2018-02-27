Nylander has been lauded by Sabres management as one of their best players in the AHL and may get called up soon if he keeps playing well, WGR 550 reports.

Nylander's 15 points with AHL Rochester sits 13th on the team but only because he's missed significant time due to injury and representing Team Sweden at the World Juniors where he was a dominant player yet again. The eighth overall pick in 2016, Nylander has improved this season even though the stats don't necessarily show it. With the Sabres headed for the lottery yet again, expect Nylander to get a late-season audition. The 19-year-old is expected to make a run for a roster spot next season. Fantasy owners looking for a late-season push may want to keep an eye out for the talented forward.