Nylander was not on Team Sweden's preliminary roster for the World Juniors, WGR 550 reports.

There's no real reason for panic or anger; Nylander was left off the roster because the Sabres have yet to decide whether or not they'll release him for the annual tournament. Last year, Nylander was Sweden's top forward and one of the best players in the tournament, and despite missing the start of the season due to injury, he's considered a lock if the Sabres allow him to attend. There may some hesitation because Nylander played poorly after returning from the World Juniors last year, and the Sabres may want him to stay in the AHL for the entire season as they continue to groom him for a roster spot for the 2018-19 season.