Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Missing from World Junior roster
Nylander was not on Team Sweden's preliminary roster for the World Juniors, WGR 550 reports.
There's no real reason for panic or anger; Nylander was left off the roster because the Sabres have yet to decide whether or not they'll release him for the annual tournament. Last year, Nylander was Sweden's top forward and one of the best players in the tournament, and despite missing the start of the season due to injury, he's considered a lock if the Sabres allow him to attend. There may some hesitation because Nylander played poorly after returning from the World Juniors last year, and the Sabres may want him to stay in the AHL for the entire season as they continue to groom him for a roster spot for the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returning to game action•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Practices with AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: No return date set•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Demoted to minors•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Injury still holding him out•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Will miss more time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...