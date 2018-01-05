Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Named top player at World Juniors
Nylander was named one of Sweden's top players in the tournament by coaches following their win against the U.S.
Through six games, Nylander has scored a goal and six assists and will face Canada in the gold-medal game Friday. Loaned to the Swedish national team by AHL Rochester, it's no surprise Nylander has once again made headlines at the world's most prestigious international junior tournament. The key for Nylander, following the conclusion of the tournament, is to keep the momentum going; he played poorly in the AHL following a spectacular showing at the tournament last year. If he comes back to the AHL and continues to impress, the Sabres may call him up late in the season.
