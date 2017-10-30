Sabres' Alexander Nylander: No return date set
Nylander (lower body) has yet to play this season, but Rochester head coach Chris Taylor expects him to be back "hopefully soon," The Buffalo News reports.
Nylander suffered an injury at the Prospects Challenge this past summer, and even though it wasn't believed to be serious, Nylander did not take part in training camp or any preseason games. The 2016 first-round pick had a promising start last year, but his play tapered off as the season went along and he finished with 28 points in 65 games. He's still considered one of Buffalo's top prospects but still needs more seasoning in the AHL. He's not expected to play a big role with the Sabres this season even when healthy.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Demoted to minors•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Injury still holding him out•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Will miss more time•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Misses Friday's skate•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Healthy for camp•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Out of Prospects Challenge•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...