Nylander (lower body) has yet to play this season, but Rochester head coach Chris Taylor expects him to be back "hopefully soon," The Buffalo News reports.

Nylander suffered an injury at the Prospects Challenge this past summer, and even though it wasn't believed to be serious, Nylander did not take part in training camp or any preseason games. The 2016 first-round pick had a promising start last year, but his play tapered off as the season went along and he finished with 28 points in 65 games. He's still considered one of Buffalo's top prospects but still needs more seasoning in the AHL. He's not expected to play a big role with the Sabres this season even when healthy.