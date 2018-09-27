Nylander scored Buffalo's only goal in a 5-1 preseason loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has played very well this preseason and has an argument to make the Sabres opening night lineup. In 51 AHL games last season, he posted eight goals and 27 points. He doesn't have much value in redraft leagues, but keep an eye on him, especially in keeper formats.