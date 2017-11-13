Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Practices with AHL Rochester
Nylander (lower body) is now skating with his team in Rochester, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Head coach Phil Housley said Nylander is making progress, but made an interesting comment about Nylander not requiring surgery. Nylander was hurt before the start of the preseason, and Housley's comments suggest that it was serious enough that surgery was considered at one point. It's good news that Nylander didn't have to go under the knife, but it remains to be seen how he'll be affected by his injury as he continues his rehab. Nylander's play faded down the stretch last year and hasn't had a chance to get back on track this season.
