Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Reassigned to AHL Rochester
Nylander will start the 2018-19 campaign in the minors after being demoted Monday.
The 2016 first-rounder's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster were likely hurt by the number of wingers the club added during the offseason, including Jeff Skinner, Conor Sheary and Vladimir Sobotka. Instead, the 20-year-old will likely play in the minors for the vast majority of the season, so long as the Sabres stay healthy and don't fall out of the playoff chase.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Posts goal Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Bags two apples in preseason victory•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Bumped to minors•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Finally tallies first NHL goal•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Expected to play alongside Mittelstadt•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...