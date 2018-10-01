Nylander will start the 2018-19 campaign in the minors after being demoted Monday.

The 2016 first-rounder's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster were likely hurt by the number of wingers the club added during the offseason, including Jeff Skinner, Conor Sheary and Vladimir Sobotka. Instead, the 20-year-old will likely play in the minors for the vast majority of the season, so long as the Sabres stay healthy and don't fall out of the playoff chase.