Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Receives the call
Nylander was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.
The 21-year-old hasn't progressed as Buffalo would have hoped, accumulating just 25 points in 44 AHL games in his third full pro season. Nylander will get his first shot with the big club this campaign, and has just two points in seven games in his NHL career. His first chance to suit up in game action will be Tuesday at home against Dallas.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Continuing development•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to action•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Injured in AHL play•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Lighting up Rochester•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Reassigned to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Posts goal Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...