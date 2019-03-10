Nylander was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

The 21-year-old hasn't progressed as Buffalo would have hoped, accumulating just 25 points in 44 AHL games in his third full pro season. Nylander will get his first shot with the big club this campaign, and has just two points in seven games in his NHL career. His first chance to suit up in game action will be Tuesday at home against Dallas.

