Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returning to game action
Nylander (lower body) will take the ice for Friday's AHL contest against Hartford, John Wawrow of the Associated Press reports.
The 2016 first-round pick has missed the entirety of the season to date, having been dealing with the injury since the beginning of September. While Nylander is a highly-touted prospect with NHL talent, the Sabres may elect to leave him in the minors for a majority of the campaign, just as they did a season ago when Nylander scored 10 goals and 28 points in 65 contests for Rochester.
