Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to action
Nylander (upper body) returned to AHL Rochester's lineup for Saturday's game against AHL Laval.
Nylander was dealing with an upper-body injury prior to Saturday's contest, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 2016 first-round pick has been pretty productive in the minors, notching 22 points in 33 games, so he'll likely get a shot with the big club at some point this season.
