Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to AHL Rochester
Nylander has been re-assigned to AHL Rochester following his stint with Team Sweden at the World Juniors.
Nylander had an outstanding performance at the World Juniors for the second straight year, and now hopes to pick up where he left off. Last season, Nylander struggled following his return to the AHL. The talented winger had six points and a minus-9 rating in 15 games before being loaned to Team Sweden. The Sabres are expected to be sellers at the deadline, which may open up a roster space or two for Nylander to make a late-season appearance with the big club. For now, he's a name to remember for the future, but until he becomes a full-time NHL player his fantasy value is restricted to either keeper leagues or ones that non-NHL prospects to be selected.
