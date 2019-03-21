Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Scores first goal of season
Nylander scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's loss to Toronto.
That goal is the second of Nylander's career, posting his first last April. It likely felt even sweeter to deposit his first of the year against brother William Nylander's squad. He's only appeared in five games for the Sabres this season, but has three points in his past two outings. He has a high offensive ceiling, so it's encouraging for him to start putting some points on the board. His value is at it's strongest in dynasty leagues, but he could become a worthwhile addition in standard leagues should he string a few more strong performances together.
