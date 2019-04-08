Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Shipped to Rochester
Nylander (lower body) was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Nylander is expected to be ready for the AHL playoffs but is still recovering from a lower-body injury. The forward only managed four points in 12 NHL games this season but did have 31 at the AHL level, in 49 appearances in 2018-19.
