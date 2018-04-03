The Sabres recalled Nylander from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Nylander has been solid but unspectacular in the minors this year, totaling seven goals and 26 points in 48 contests. The 2016 eighth-overall pick has a ton of potential, but it's a little disconcerting that he still isn't producing at a high level in the AHL at this stage in his development. The 20-year-old winger will hope to impress the Sabres' coaching staff during the final three contests of the 2017-18 campaign, and then carry that momentum into next season's training camp.