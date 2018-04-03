Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Summoned by parent club
The Sabres recalled Nylander from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
Nylander has been solid but unspectacular in the minors this year, totaling seven goals and 26 points in 48 contests. The 2016 eighth-overall pick has a ton of potential, but it's a little disconcerting that he still isn't producing at a high level in the AHL at this stage in his development. The 20-year-old winger will hope to impress the Sabres' coaching staff during the final three contests of the 2017-18 campaign, and then carry that momentum into next season's training camp.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Continues hot streak•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: May earn promotion soon•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Outstanding at World Juniors•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Assigned to Team Sweden for World Juniors•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Missing from World Junior roster•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...