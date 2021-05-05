Bjork scored twice on three shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. He also accounted for the shootout winner.

The Sabres were staring down a 3-1 deficit late in the second period when Bjork deflected Colin Miller's point shot to make it a one-goal game. Bjork added his second of the night midway through the final frame, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister from the right dot after keeping the play alive at the New York blue line. He finished off the Buffalo rally when he beat Sorokin again during the shootout. Bjork's two-goal outburst snapped his six-game point drought and gave him six points in 13 contests since being acquired from Boston.