Bjork registered a goal and an assist with two shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Bjork picked up both of his points during the second period, setting up Casey Mittelstadt's short-handed tally 5:42 into the frame, then scoring his first goal as a Sabre on a one-timer from the left circle just over eight minutes later. Bjork already has three points in two games with Buffalo after posting just five in 30 contests for the Bruins.