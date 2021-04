Bjork was traded from Boston with a second-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Bjork has five points in 30 games with Boston this season but has been a healthy scratch for the last five games. The 24-year-old tallied nine goals and 19 points in the NHL last season. He should see more playing time in Buffalo's bottom-six.