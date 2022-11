Bjork was called up from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Bjork has yet to get into a game for the Sabres this season, playing exclusively in the minors where he has tallied six points in 11 games for the Americans. With Jack Quinn (undisclosed) unavailable and Kyle Okposo (undisclosed) in doubt against Vancouver on Tuesday, the final spot in the lineup will likely fall to either Bjork or Riley Sheahan.