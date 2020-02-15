Play

Sabres' Andrew Hammond: Called up to big club

The Sabres recalled Hammond from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Carter Hutton and Jonas Johansson are already with the big club, so it's unclear why the Sabres recalled a third goaltender. It's unlikely the 32-year-old Hammond draws into a game during this NHL stint. He's produced a .905 save percentage and 13-11-2 record in the minors.

