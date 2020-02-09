Sabres' Andrew Hammond: Gets the call

The Sabres recalled Hammond from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

With Carter Hutton away from the team while tending to a family matter, the team recalled Hammond under emergency conditions. The 31-year-old could make his first NHL start since 2017 on Sunday and will operate with Jonas Johansson as the only healthy goaltenders. Hammond has appeared in 27 AHL games this season, racking up a 2.57 GAA along with a .904 save percentage.