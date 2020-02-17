Play

Sabres' Andrew Hammond: Reverts to AHL affiliate

The Sabres reassigned Hammond to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Hammond was called up as insurance because Carter Hutton (undisclosed) was hurting ahead of Sunday's win over the Maple Leafs, but the latter was able to suit up, meaning Hammond will head back to the minors. The 32-year-old Hammond has recorded a .905 save percentage and 13-11-2 record this year.

