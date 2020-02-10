Sabres' Andrew Hammond: Sent back to minors
The Sabres reassigned Hammond to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Hammond backed up Jonas Johansson during Sunday's loss to the Ducks because Linus Ullmark (leg) is on IR and Carter Hutton was tending to a personal matter. It appears Hutton will be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, so Hammond will likely stay in minors barring an injury.
