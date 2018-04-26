Sabres' Andrew MacWilliam: Suspended from minors action
MacWilliam was suspended for three games by the AHL for his part in a scrum during the Rochester Americans' AHL playoff game last weekend, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
MacWilliam served the first game of the suspension Wednesday, but with the Amerks losing and being eliminated his penalty will carry over into next season, specifically the next time he's scheduled to play two more AHL games. McWilliam is 28 and a career minors player, so he doesn't stand much chance of escaping the suspension by landing an NHL roster spot to start next season.
