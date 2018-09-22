Sabres' Andrew Oglevie: Another preseason tally
Oglevie gathered a rebound for his second goal of the preseason Friday, but the Sabres lost to the Maple Leafs on the road, 5-3.
Make that two preseason goalies for Oglevie so far in the preseason. The California native spent the past three seasons with Notre Dame, adding 41 goals, 48 assists and a cumulative plus-33 rating over that span. Buffalo is stocked well at the center position, but Oglevie is making a case to at least be a call-up candidate this season after inking a three-year, entry-level contract with the Swords in April.
