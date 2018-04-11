Sabres' Andrew Oglevie: Inks entry-level deal

Oglevie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old native of California recently completed his junior season at the University of Notre Dame, where he helped the Fighting Irish to the final of the NCAA tournament. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Oglevie experienced consistent growth during his college career, scoring 0.29 points per game as a freshman, 1.03 points per game as a sophomore, and 1.08 points per game as a junior. Now part of a Sabres organization that is looking to rebuild through young players, Oglevie will likely be given a realistic chance to make the NHL roster out of training camp.