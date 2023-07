Wahlberg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

Wahlberg was chosen 39th overall in the 2023 Draft. The 18-year-old had a pair of goals and two assists in 17 games with Malmo of the Swedish League. The center also chipped in with three goals and six points in seven games at the U18 World Championship in the spring. Wahlberg likely won't light up the scoresheet, at the NHL level, but he is good enough to become a bottom-six forward for the Sabres in a few years.