Wahlberg was selected 39th overall by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A hulking (6-foot-3) kid who plays a direct game and possesses decent speed, Wahlberg doesn't need much further development to turn into a useful NHL player in some capacity. He's played both center and wing in the past, although Buffalo will almost certainly employ the Swede in the middle until he proves he can't handle it. The big knock-on Wahlberg is a lack of offensive creativity. He's not the type of player that excels in open space and seems unlikely to be a weapon with the man advantage at the NHL level. Still, the Sabres could easily have a future bottom-six regular on their hands in Wahlberg if everything breaks right.