Ruotsalainen will remain on loan with Ilves Tampere (Finland) next season.

Ruotsalainen notched 15 goals and 28 assists with Ilves last year in 44 contests. The 22-year-old center's deal would allow him to rejoin the Sabres ahead of the 2020-21 campaign if the team thinks he can secure a spot on the 23-man roster. Ultimately, sticking Ruotsalainen in the minors with AHL Rochester won't serve his development, so he may be better suited to stay overseas for the entire campaign.