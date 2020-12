Ruotsalainen will travel to Buffalo following the conclusion of his loan spell with Ilves, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ruotsalainen racked up 16 goals and 11 helpers in 19 games with Ilves, which should set him up well to make a push for a roster spot in training camp. While the Sabres have bolstered their center depth with the additions of Eric Staal and Cody Eakin, Ruotsalainen could still anchor the fourth line or be moved to the wing if he makes the 23-man roster.