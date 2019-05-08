Sabres' Arttu Ruotsalainen: Inks entry-level deal
Ruotsalainen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.
Ruotsalainen is coming off a career year with Finnish club Ilves, in which he tallied 21 goals and 21 helpers in 59 games before adding another seven points in seven postseason contests. The undrafted 21-year-old will make the jump to North America ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and will certainly get a shot at a roster spot during training camp, though some time in the minors with AHL Rochester seems likely.
