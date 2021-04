Ruotsalainen was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres are taking Taylor Hall out of the lineup to keep him healthy for a possible trade. That move opens the door for Ruotsalainen to make his NHL debut Tuesday. The 23-year-old forward has a compelling resume with 27 points over 19 games in the Finnish Hockey League and 13 points over 13 appearances in the AHL this season.