site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sabres-arttu-ruotsalainen-nabs-second-goal-of-rookie-campaign | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sabres' Arttu Ruotsalainen: Nabs second goal of rookie campaign
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ruotsalainen scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
The rookie opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the game, hammering a Dylan Cozens setup to finish off a rush. It was the second goal in six games this season for the 23-year-old from Finland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read