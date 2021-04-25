Ruotsalainen scored his fourth goal of the season in Friday's win over the Bruins.
Ruotsalainen has only played nine games this season, but has been a solid source of secondary scoring for the Sabres. He has three goals in his last four meetings, and could make for a great under the radar pickup in deeper leagues.
