Ruotsalainen scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Boston.
Ruotsalainen drove to the net and converted an Anders Bjork setup to get the Sabres on the board 5:27 into the second period. It was the third goal in eight games for the 23-year-old rookie.
