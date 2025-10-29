Malenstyn logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Malenstyn's first point in nine outings this season. He's in a fourth-line role, and while he'll play regularly as a penalty killer, he has little scoring upside. The 27-year-old forward has earned 13 shots on net, 30 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating so far.