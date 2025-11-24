Malenstyn netted a goal, fired two shots on net, blocked two attempts and dished out two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Malenstyn received the puck on a breakaway before he put on a deke worthy of the highlight reel en route to scoring Buffalo's third goal of the game. With the twine finder, the 27-year-old forward has two goals, four points, 25 shots on net, 70 hits and 25 blocks through 21 games this season. After a quiet start to the year offensively, Malenstyn has three points in his last four games. His recent offensive production, combined with his willingness to play the enforcer on Buffalo's checking line, gives him a bit of value in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.