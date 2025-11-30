Malenstyn scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Malenstyn has found a little scoring success lately with three goals and a helper over his last seven contests. His tally Saturday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The bottom-six forward is at five points, 33 shots on net, 80 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 24 appearances. He's halfway to matching his point total from 76 outings a year ago, but he'd need to sustain his recent success to have a chance of topping his career-high 21 points from 2023-24 with the Capitals.