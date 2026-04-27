Malenstyn scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Malenstyn ended an eight-game goal drought with this tally. The 28-year-old forward has earned two points, three shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests this year. He's in the playoffs for the second time in his career -- he went scoreless over four appearances for the Capitals in the 2024 postseason.