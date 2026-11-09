Malenstyn scored a goal on one shot in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Malenstyn cut Buffalo's deficit to 2-1 early in the third period, converting a loose puck during a scramble in front of the net. The tally was his first of the season, but the Sabres surrendered another goal just 77 seconds later. His limited offensive responsibilities and modest shot production leave him with little fantasy appeal outside deeper formats that reward physical contributions. This was just his first goal of the season, and he's attempted just eight shots on goal all season long in 17 appearances.