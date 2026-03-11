Malenstyn scored a goal on two shots, added five PIM and doled out five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Malenstyn snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. He also fought for the second game in a row. The 28-year-old plays exclusively on the fourth line, offering plenty of physicality for the Sabres in that role. He has six goals, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 225 hits, 64 blocked shots and 34 PIM through 64 appearances.